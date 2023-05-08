JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) anticipates issuing its 2023 second quarter earnings results Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on May 9, 2023 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 233760. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor Relations tab or Patriot Transportation Holdings, Inc. Earnings Call For Fourth Quarter (webcaster4.com). An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 48279. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at Patriot Transportation Holdings, Inc. Earnings Call For Fourth Quarter (webcaster4.com).

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business through its wholly owned subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. The business consists of hauling liquid and dry bulk commodities throughout the southeastern United States.

Contact:

Matt McNulty

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752145/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-To-Announce-Results-For-The-Second-Quarter-Of-Fiscal-Year-2023-On-May-9-2023



