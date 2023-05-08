Quarterly Giving Series Year-End 2022

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / DICK'S Sporting Goods:

Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

TOGETHER, WE CHANGE LIVES!

In the latest edition of our quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, we're highlighting the extraordinary impact our Sports Matter Community Grant Program made in 2022. Our stores, distribution centers and community marketing managers are the backbone of the Grant Program, which helps kids across the country get in and stay in the game.

If you think your favorite athlete has great stats, just check out the numbers below!

SPORTS MATTER COMMUNITY GRANT PROGRAM IMPACT IN 2022
*UNAUDITED NUMBERS

  • FUNDS DISTRIBUTED: $7,944,184
  • GRANTS GIVEN OUT: 1,576
  • KIDS KEPT IN THE GAME: 528,247
  • DIFFERENT TYPES OF SPORTS FUNDED: 40

HELPING KIDS TAKE THE FIELD

The Foundation provided a $1,000,000 Sports Matter grant to Every Kids Sport, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, to help provide income restricted families financial assistance to cover player registration fees for families who qualify. In 2022, we helped 9,017 athletes stay in the game.

MORE THAN $7 MILLION RASIED IN STORES

At select times during the year, athletes can choose to round up in-store purchases at DICK'S and Golf Galaxy. In 2022, our stores collected more than $7.7 million in donations, surpassing our initial $7 million goal!

$1 MILLION GRANT TO FUEL TOMORROW

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation was selected as one of Gatorade's national partners to support their Fuel Tomorrow initiative and awarded a $1 million grant! The mission of Fuel Tomorrow is to improve children's lives and unite communities through the power of sport. The grant supported our Community Grant Program and helped more than 170,000 kids keep playing the games they love.

SPORTS MATTER DAYS

We hosted Sports Matter Days in Atlanta, Chicago and Houston. Children enjoyed sports sampling and healthy meals. They got the chance to meet professional athletes, and each left with a bag full of new equipment to make sure they could continue to play the game they loved. Through Sports Matter Days and project partner Good Sports, over 30,000 youth athletes received 274,189 pieces of new equipment in 2022.

THESE MOMENTS ARE MADE POSSIBLE BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SPORTS MATTER FUND. IF YOU'D LIKE TO DONATE, VISIT WWW.SPORTSMATTER.ORG.

ef2b1bf9-38c7-4a1c-ba99-b4f03bbc64b6.png


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DICK'S Sporting Goods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752185/Quarterly-Giving-Series-Year-End-2022

img.ashx?id=752185

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.