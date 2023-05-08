América Móvil Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX], has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The English version of the annual report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov+or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com%2C while the Spanish version of the annual report can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx%2C CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of AMX’s complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

About América Móvil:

América Móvil is a leading provider of telecommunication services. As of December 31, 2022, it had 299.9 million wireless subscribers and 73.3 million fixed revenue generating units in Latin America and Europe.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “target,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “guideline,” “should” and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this press release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

