NORTON, Mass., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (

CPSH, Financial) today released instructions for its first quarter 2023 investor conference call which will be held on Thursday May 4, 2023 at 4:30 P.M. (Eastern). Chuck Griffith, Acting President and Chief Financial Officer and Anthony Koski, Corporate Development Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended April 1, 2023.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

1-844-943-2942

Participant Passcode: 503680

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

CPS Technologies Corporation
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
[email protected]

