MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET)

Dial In:

Toll-Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 418212

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/48343

Replay:

Toll-Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 48343

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience. Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

(408) 597-9033

[email protected]

