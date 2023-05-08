Owens Corning Closes a Major Renewable Electricity Supply Agreement With Shell Energy Europe B.V.

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Owens Corning is taking a major step in Europe toward achieving its goal of sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 with a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Shell Energy Europe B.V. effective March 9, 2023.

The agreement involves three separate VPPAs for a contracted capacity of guarantees of origin corresponding to 81.9 MW (megawatts) supplying eight of the facilities in Europe. The guarantees of origin correspond to renewable electricity produced by three third-party solar projects in Spain that are collectively expected to produce around 223 GWh (gigawatt-hours) per year. According to Eurostat statistics for 2020, this is equivalent to the household electricity consumption of 140,000 European citizens.

In addition to the two wind driven VPPAs already in operation, this agreement means that 100 percent of Owens Corning's European production sites and science & technology centers will be covered by contracts and VPPAs supplying guarantees of origin enabling renewable electricity and supporting Owens Corning's sustainability goals.

"This is a major achievement for Owens Corning in Europe and a significant contribution to reducing our carbon emissions. It demonstrates our commitment to build a more sustainable future through material innovation and to grow in the markets we serve. Collaborating through a network of strategic partners such as Shell also enables us to be more agile and accelerate our progress."

- Nico Del Monaco, senior vice president and managing director for Owens Corning Europe

8b40a383-89c3-4e99-9cf0-4979fae286a0.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Owens Corning on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Owens Corning
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/owens-corning
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Owens Corning



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752238/Owens-Corning-Closes-a-Major-Renewable-Electricity-Supply-Agreement-With-Shell-Energy-Europe-BV

img.ashx?id=752238

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.