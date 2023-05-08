Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), announced that it has hired Mark Hoffman, Ph.D., CFA, as Chief Investment Officer for Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank.

With nearly two decades of experience in asset management and strategy, Hoffman will be responsible for investment strategy focusing on strategic and tactical asset allocation, manager selection, and due diligence.

“We are excited to welcome Mark as our Chief Investment Officer and member of our leadership team,” said David B. Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of Fulton Financial Advisors. “He brings a wealth of experience in investment management, as well as visionary leadership that will support our ongoing growth and our focus on serving as trusted advisors for our clients.”

Hoffman worked most recently as Managing Director, Head of Portfolio Management for PNC Asset Management Group, where he oversaw teams responsible for providing guidance on implementing PNC’s recommended asset allocations, derivative strategies, direct indexing, and trade execution. Prior to that, he served as Head of Alternative Investments at PNC, working closely with institutions and high net worth families to implement hedge fund and private equity allocations in their portfolios. Earlier in his career, he was a research analyst at two hedge funds, 683 Capital and Caxton Associates , after working as a Senior Associate at McKinsey & Company.

Hoffman is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia. A graduate of Yale University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in astronomy and astrophysics. He also holds a master’s degree in physics from Cambridge University and a doctorate in physics from the University of Chicago.

Fulton+Financial+Advisors provides investment services for individual and commercial clients, as well as trusts and non-profit organizations. It has approximately $14 billion in assets under management and operates through Fulton Bank, N.A.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $27 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton+Forward%26reg%3B initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com.

