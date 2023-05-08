Selina Hospitality PLC (%22Selina%22; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced it has released a new investor presentation. The presentation has summary information about the company and includes new and updated information, such as:

Updated figures through the end of 2022, reflecting Selina’s progress and growth.

Overview of the three strategic imperatives for 2023, including driving cash flow, executing on the path to profitability, and building the Selina brand.

Actions being taken by Selina to achieve each strategic imperative.

The investor presentation is accessible through the “Events+and+Presentations” section under “Investor+Relations” on Selina’s website.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to maintain an open dialogue with the investor community, management is open to host individual meetings with institutional investors and equity research analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact [email protected].

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world’s largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today’s nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 24 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

