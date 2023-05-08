American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Vice Chair Douglas E. Buckminster will participate in the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 17, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Mr. Buckminster will participate in a fireside chat relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com%2Famericanexpress, instagram.com%2Famericanexpress, linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famerican-express, twitter.com%2Famericanexpress, and youtube.com%2Famericanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal+cards, business+cards+and+services, travel+services, gift+cards, prepaid+cards, merchant+services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate+card, business+travel, diversity+and+inclusion, corporate+sustainability and Environmental%2C+Social%2C+and+Governance+reports.

The above-referenced discussion may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005610/en/