MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 1, 2023

JCP&L leader recognized for supporting career opportunities in diverse communities

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Fakult, president of New Jersey Operations for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and its subsidiary Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), has been honored with the Difference Maker Award by the Morris County chapter of the Urban League. The award recognizes Fakult's leadership in providing career opportunities for diverse communities.

JCPL_Logo.jpg

Presented to corporations and supporters of the Urban League of Morris County (ULMC), Difference Maker awards recognize those with an attitude, mindset and commitment to their respective communities. Fakult's award highlights his role in JCP&L's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, customer service and integrity. Specifically, the cooperation between JCP&L and ULMC has opened a pathway for minority-owned businesses to become JCP&L suppliers and helped ULMC launch a pre-apprenticeship program that has helped 40 diverse applicants prepare for FirstEnergy's lineworker training program. Today, 25 of those applicants are FirstEnergy employees.

"While my name is on the award, this honor really belongs to every one of our JCP&L team members for their dedication. Our mission is about more than just providing safe, reliable power to the towns we serve. We are committed to being a part of the very fabric of our communities, and diversity, equity and inclusion are vital to integrating with our local areas," said Fakult, who also serves as chairman of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. "The Urban League of Morris County has been a terrific partner in helping us connect with diverse applicants and organizations in our communities."

"The partnership between JCP&L and the Urban League of Morris County has been historic for our organization," said George W. Martin, chairman of the ULMC's Board of Directors. "In addition to providing life-changing experiences for pre-apprentice candidates and minority-owned businesses, the relationship has brought forward the synergy of both organization's priorities."

The award is the latest honor for Fakult, who earlier this year was named to the ROI-NJ Influencers list, both at the #17 spot in their Super 60 as well as their New Jersey Executives list.

In addition to his leadership roles at JCP&L and the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Fakult also sits on the board of the Alliance for Action, Choose New Jersey and the New Jersey Utilities Association. He is a member of the Morris County Chamber Business Cabinet and is chair of the board of trustees for the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. Additionally, Fakult was selected as a member of Governor Phil Murphy's Restart and Recovery Advisory Council, a group of New Jersey business and municipal leaders that helped organize and plan the restart of the state's economy following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: A photo of Jim Fakult, FirstEnergy president of New Jersey Operations, is available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

