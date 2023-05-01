FirstEnergy Transmission Subsidiary Upgrades High-Voltage Power Line in Lebanon Valley

4 hours ago
PR Newswire

GREENSBURG, Pa., May 1, 2023

Upgraded line will enhance reliability for thousands of Met-Ed customers

GREENSBURG, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission (MAIT), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has rebuilt a high-voltage power line in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, to enhance electric system reliability. Approximately 3,300 customers of FirstEnergy electric company Met-Ed will benefit from the work, which will help prevent unplanned outages in the future by making the line more resilient against strong storms.

The 69-kilovolt transmission line runs just over five miles through North Cornwall, South Lebanon and West Cornwall townships, between the Alcoa and Broad Street substations. As part of the project, MAIT installed 127 new wood pole structures, hung new wires along the route and upgraded equipment at the two substations that are fed by the line.

Portions of the line run along the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail, and MAIT is enhancing the portion of the rail trail that was closed late last year to accommodate construction. The restoration work on the rail trail is expected to be complete in early May.

"The installation of this new infrastructure will create a more resilient line that can better withstand the effects of severe weather and help ensure we can continue to deliver safe, reliable power to our customers in the Lebanon Valley," said Carl Bridenbaugh, FirstEnergy's vice president of Transmission.

The $9 million project is part of Energizing the Future, a multi-year initiative designed to upgrade FirstEnergy's transmission system with advanced equipment and technologies that will reinforce the power grid and help reduce the frequency and duration of customer outages. Since 2014, FirstEnergy has upgraded or replaced existing power lines, incorporated smart technology into the grid and upgraded dozens of substations with new equipment and enhanced security features. Through 2022, FirstEnergy has invested more than $10 billion in the Energizing the Future initiative.

Met-Ed serves approximately 570,000 customers in 14 Pennsylvania counties. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

