DIAGEO, a global leader in beverage alcohol, announced that its brands have won a collective 102 medals for exceptional quality liquids at the 23rd Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
In 2023, DIAGEO’s strong performance against entries from all corners of the world resulted in 24 Double Gold and 22 Gold Medals across the company’s Bourbon, Canadian Whisky, Gin, Liqueur, Rum, Scotch, Tequila and Vodka brands.
This year proved another successful year for DIAGEO’s Scotch brands, earning 27 of DIAGEO’s total 2023 double gold and gold medals for liquid, followed by Canadian Whisky and Tequila. Top honors were also awarded to the company’s Bulleit, Tanqueray, Baileys, Pampero, and CÎROC brands all receiving gold medals or above.
A full breakdown of DIAGEO’s winning brands from the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition can be found here. DIAGEO’s Double Gold and Gold medal in-market winners for liquids are listed below.
Double Gold*
- Black & White
- Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Old Fashioned Cocktail
- Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Manhattan Cocktail
- Crown Royal 30 Year Old
- Crown Royal 29 Year Old
- Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve
- Johnnie Walker Aged 18 Years
- Johnnie Walker Double Black
- Johnnie Walker Blonde
- Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky
- Lagavulin 8 Year Old
- Lagavulin 16 Year Old
- Mortlach 16 Year Old
- Pampero Aniversario
- Talisker Dark Storm
- Talisker 30 Year Old
- Talisker 18 Year Old
- Tanqueray London Dry Gin
- The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old
- The Singleton of Glendullan 15 Year Old
Gold
- 21Seeds Valencia Orange
- Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Barrel Strength Whiskey
- Copper Dog
- Crown Royal 18 Year Old
- Crown Royal Deluxe 3
- Crown Royal Peach Tea
- Crown Royal Washington Apple
- Don Julio 70
- Don Julio 1942
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label
- Johnnie Walker Green Label
- Lagavulin Distillers Edition
- Mortlach 20 Year Old
- Oban Distillers Edition
- Old Parr 18 Year Old
- Talisker Surge
- Talisker Storm
- Talisker 10 Year Old
- Talisker Distillers Edition
- Tanqueray Rangpur Lime
- CÎROC Vodka Spritz Colada
- Orphan Barrel Scarlett Shade 14 Year Old Rye Whiskey
Founded in 2000, the SFWSC is one of America’s most respected international spirits events. Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the competition maintains its reputation for the highest level on integrity. Winning participants receive the awards of Double Gold, Gold, Silver or Bronze, marking their product as one of the highest quality in the world.
About DIAGEO North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.
Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.
For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.
*Four of the 24 DIAGEO liquids winning a Double Gold medal have yet to be released in-market and are not listed below.
