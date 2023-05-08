Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Tim Murphy, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 3:00pm ET.

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, John Morris, CEO, and Tim Murphy, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The discussion will begin at 5:15pm ET.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, John Morris, CEO, and Tim Murphy, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The discussion will begin at 2:00pm CT (3:00pm ET).

The discussions will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.repay.com%2F under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcasts will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

