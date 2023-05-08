Amprius Sets May 2023 Conference Schedule

3 hours ago
Amprius+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its schedule for May appearances and activities.

AUVSI+Xponential+%0A
Date: May 8-11, 2023
Location: Colorado Convention Center; Denver, CO
Event Details: The Association for Uncrewed Vehicles International (AUVSI) event gathers leaders in the autonomous technology industry to connect and learn about different opportunities in the sector. The Company will exhibit at Booth 2123 and Ronnie Tao, VP of Business Development at Amprius will deliver a presentation titled “Powering the Next Generation of Manned and Unmanned Flight” on Tuesday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time in the Solutions Theater.

Inaugural+EF+Hutton+Global+Conference+%0A
Date: May 11, 2023
Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York City; New York City, NY
Event Details: Amprius CEO Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will hold 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the event. Please contact your EF Hutton representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

8%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Oppenheimer+Emerging+Growth+Conference+%0A
Date: May 11, 2023
Location: Virtual
Event Details: Amprius CEO Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will hold 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the event. Please contact your Oppenheimer salesperson if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

J.P. Morgan Battery Series Call
Date: May 12, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual
Event Details: The J.P. Morgan team will be moderating a panel discussion about battery anode technology innovations. Amprius CEO Dr. Kang Sun will be on the call, which begins at 8:00 a.m. PT. Please contact your J.P. Morgan representative if interested in attending.

23%3Csup%3Erd%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+B.+Riley+Securities+Institutional+Investor+Conference+%0A
Date: May 24, 2023
Location: The Beverly Hilton; Beverly Hills, CA
Event Details: Amprius CEO Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach are scheduled to present from 4:00 – 4:40 p.m. Pacific Time and will be participating in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your B. Riley representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

