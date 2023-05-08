NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd, (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) ( BROG), a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider, which is currently engaged in clean petroleum products and biofuels and crude oil storage and related services, announced today that it has received formal notice, dated April 27, 2023, (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, stating that the Company is in compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of filing its Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2022, which included the Audited Financials for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company has also filed its Interim Financials for the period ended June 30, 2022, as required by Listing Rule 5250(c)(2). The Company is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

“I would like to personally thank the Nasdaq team for their patience and support throughout this entire process," said Lina Salah Saheb, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Brooge Energy. “The Board of Directors, my team and I have worked tirelessly and diligently to ensure that Brooge Energy is in good standing with the exchange.”

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy Ltd, is a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider now intending to focus on renewable energy infrastructures and biofuels, next to clean petroleum products, crude oil storage and related services. The company conducts its business and operations through its subsidiaries Brooge Renewable Energy (BRE), Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (BPGIC), and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase 3 FZE. BPGIC, the Company’s primary operating subsidiary that focuses on midstream oil storage and other services, is strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz at the Port of Fujairah in the Emirate of Fujairah in the UAE. The Company differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low product losses. For more information, please visit at www.broogeenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are not historical facts, including the Company’s anticipated shift towards green energy and targeted production at BRE’s planned Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia plant and constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management’s current views based on certain assumptions, and they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including availability of labor and other resources needed to for completion of the new plant, timing of obtaining regulatory approvals needed with respect to the new facility, the Company’s ability to complete construction and initiate operations of the new facility on the anticipated timeline or at all, the Company’s ability to maintain the lease for the new facility, and other risks described in public reports filed by Brooge Energy with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Brooge Energy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

