Sientra to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

May 01, 2023
IRVINE, Calif., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. ( SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after the close of trading on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Sientra will host a conference call to discuss financial results the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers are (877) 270-2148 for domestic callers and (412) 902-6510 for international callers.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sientra.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, Viality™ fat transfer system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Investor Relations Contact
Aman R. Patel, CFA
[email protected]

