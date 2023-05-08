Zoom to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

May 01, 2023
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Monday, May 22, 2023, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom
Zoom is an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more immersive, and more dynamic for businesses and individuals. Zoom technology puts people at the center, enabling meaningful connections, facilitating modern collaboration, and driving human innovation through solutions like team chat, phone, meetings, omnichannel cloud contact center, smart recordings, whiteboard, and more, in one offering. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (

ZM, Financial) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom.com.

Public Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Head of Global PR for Zoom
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
[email protected]

