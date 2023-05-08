Limbach Holdings to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results

3 hours ago
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”) today announced the Company will be releasing its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the stock market on Monday, May 8, 2023. The Company will also be hosting a conference call for investors and analysts the following morning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time:

9:00 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers:

(888) 645-4404

International Callers:

(862) 298-0702

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of Limbach’s website at www.limbachinc.com or by clicking on the conference call https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3Dkd2gH5Bz. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Limbach

Limbach is a building systems solutions firm with expertise in the design, prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning ("HVAC"), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. With over 1,500 team members and 17 offices located throughout the United States, we partner with institutions with mission-critical infrastructures, such as data centers and healthcare, industrial & light manufacturing, cultural & entertainment, higher education, and life science facilities. With Limbach's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and indispensable partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors, and energy service companies.

