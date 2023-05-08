Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) will host its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 10, at 9 a.m. CT in a virtual-only format via audio webcast.

The meeting can be accessed at virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FPSX2023 or the Phillips 66 Investors site at phillips66.com%2Finvestors under “Events and Presentations.”

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2023 can attend the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or annual meeting notice.

Shareholders who do not intend to vote or submit a question during the virtual meeting and other interested parties may access the meeting as guests.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately 24 hours after the close of the meeting, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn or Twitter.

