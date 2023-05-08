IRVING, Texas, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. ( PFSW) (the “Company”), a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.



PFSweb management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI040f7e898f3948a695c87eaa18b29952

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.ir.pfsweb.com.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. ( PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

