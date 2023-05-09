Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Shell Exploration & Production Company, a subsidiary of Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL), to manufacture, test, and provide operational support for an Electro-Submersible Pump (ESP) for a Shell offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

The objective of this joint initiative is to demonstrate Curtiss-Wright’s canned motor technology as an effective and reliable alternative to current subsea pump technologies that reduces unplanned outages and production interruptions. In addition to delivering the ESP solution, a test facility, funded as part of the agreement, will be designed and constructed by Curtiss-Wright to enable full-power testing to demonstrate the 125-foot-long, fully assembled pump’s capability and performance prior to its shipment and subsea deployment.

“We are excited to be working with one of the leading innovators in subsea oil and gas technologies to deploy Curtiss-Wright’s first-of-a-kind subsea canned motor pump,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “By proving our canned motor technology in a subsea application, we have an opportunity to bring tremendous value to Shell and to expand Curtiss-Wright’s existing pump technology into an adjacent market.”

The work will be performed at Curtiss-Wright’s EMD facility in Cheswick, PA, part of its EMS division in the Naval & Power segment. The first canned motor ESP is to be tested and ready for delivery by the end of 2023.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation ( NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,100 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright, headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

