ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that in connection with the previously announced appointment of Isabel Kalofonos as ImmunoGen’s Chief Commercial Officer, the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) approved, effective as of April 28, 2023, grants of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 284,250 shares of its common stock (the “Kalofonos Options”) and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 47,375 shares of its common stock under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”).

In addition, ImmunoGen announced that the Compensation Committee approved, effective as of April 28, 2023, grants of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 131,600 shares of its common stock (the “Employee Options”) and RSUs covering 65,750 shares of its common stock under the Inducement Plan to five other new employees.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of ImmunoGen (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with ImmunoGen, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The Kalofonos Option and the Employee Options have an exercise price of $5.39 per share, which is equal to the closing price of ImmunoGen’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 28, 2023. Each option will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying such option on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 6.25% of the shares underlying the option quarterly thereafter, subject to each employee’s continued employment on each vesting date. Each RSU will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award annually thereafter, subject to each employee’s continued employment on each vesting date. Each option and RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement and an RSU agreement covering the respective grants.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230501005568r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005568/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.