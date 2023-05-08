Sam Edelman Launches ReLove Initiative: A Resell Program

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sam Edelman, the contemporary lifestyle brand behind some of the world’s most iconic footwear and a Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brand, today announced the launch of its ReLove initiative. ReLove is a resell program for preloved Sam Edelman footwear created in partnership with sustainability and technology platform Archive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005541/en/

SE_ReLove_Logo_Final.jpg

Sam Edelman Launches ReLove Initiative: A Resell Program

"At Sam Edelman, we take pride in using the highest quality materials to design pieces that are made to last," said Jesse Edelman, the company's GM and SVP. "With ReLove, we can extend the life of our products while giving our customers another choice when buying our shoes."

CEO and co-founder of Archive Emily Gittins added, "We are excited to partner with Sam Edelman to introduce resale to the brand’s customers for the first time through the launch of the ReLove program. ReLove is custom designed to be an extension of the brand and to ensure that beloved Sam Edelman pieces can live multiple lives.”

The peer-to-peer platform allows customers to list their gently used Sam Edelman shoes to sell through the designated page on the brand’s website, providing customers with a more sustainable way to update their wardrobe and extending the lifespan of Sam Edelman products. Customers will select the Sam Edelman pieces they would like to sell and create a listing with photos and a description. Once sold, the customer will be provided with a pre-paid label to ship their pieces to the buyer. Customers can then choose between cash or a Sam Edelman credit as their form of payment.

Learn more about Sam Edelman’s ReLove program and list your Sam Edelman items here.

Read more about Caleres’ ESG commitments here.

About Sam Edelman:

A creative visionary and legend in the footwear industry, Sam Edelman is a dominant force in fashion. Sam and his wife, muse and business co-founder, Libby Edelman, have grown Sam Edelman into a complete lifestyle brand. Since 2004, the Sam Edelman brand has been synonymous with aspirational luxury. Inspired by timeless American elegance, Sam’s innate understanding of the customer translates conceptually into a modern lifestyle informed by rich heritage, creativity, and innovation. With flagship locations in SoHo and Beverly Hills, and retail stores from Hong Kong to Dubai, Sam Edelman continues to expand its presence worldwide.

About Caleres:

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Lifestride, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

For more information, visit Sam Edelman's website at www.samedelman.com.

Instagram @sam_edelman

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230501005541r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005541/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.