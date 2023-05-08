GrafTech International Ltd. ( NYSE:EAF, Financial) (the “Company” or “GrafTech”) today announced its participation in the AISTech 2023 Iron and Steel Technology Conference and Exposition, taking place May 8 – 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. GrafTech will showcase its highly engineered graphite electrode products, services and solutions in booth 2043.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005867/en/