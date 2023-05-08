Westrock+Coffee+Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the "Company”), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries, released its 2022 Sustainability Progress Report. The report showcases the Company’s commitment to environmentally responsible sourcing, supply chain transparency, and traceable, connected systems that challenge the status quo of the beverage trade.

“Westrock Coffee was founded on the belief that fostering honest and equitable relationships in agricultural supply chains could drive the success of our farmer partners, supply chain partners, and our company,” said Matt Smith, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain and Sustainability. “Sustainability has been at the heart of our business and remains a primary focus since Westrock Coffee became a publicly traded company last year. With our digitally traceable supply chain and our innovative suite of product offerings, the initiatives we have put in place continue to shape our industry and create a better, more sustainable path ahead for Westrock Coffee and the growing community within our coffee and tea supply chains.”

Notable 2022 sustainability progress highlighted in the report includes:

Westrock Coffee increased its global purchases of certified or verified responsibly sourced coffee and tea by 9% YOY, accounting for approximately 19.5 million more pounds in 2022 over 2021.

Westrock Coffee global teams operated 17 location-based projects and three scalable programs – The Agribusiness Training Program (ATP), Farmer Direct Verified®, and Raíz Sustainability® – in 13 origin countries.

In supply chains where Westrock Coffee analyzed cost of production, farmers earned a 23% average gross profit margin.

Over 26,000 farmers and farm workers received training through Raíz Sustainability® and the ATP.

Westrock Coffee’s 2022 Sustainability Progress Report can be found here.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com.

