PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., interim chief executive officer of Semler Scientific, will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET the same day. Andrew Weinstein, senior vice president, finance and accounting, Dennis Rosenberg, chief marketing officer, and Renae Cormier, head of corporate communications and business strategy, will join him on the call.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177436/f8f3c160f0 . Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

Domestic callers: 866-777-2509

International callers: 412-317-5413

Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Semler Scientific Call." The conference call will be archived on Semler Scientific's website at www.semlerscientific.com.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Its flagship product, QuantaFlo®, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo® test aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and heart dysfunction (HD). QuantaFlo® is used by healthcare providers to evaluate their patient's risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). In addition, Semler Scientific has an agreement with Mellitus Health, Inc. (Mellitus) to exclusively market and distribute Insulin Insights™, an FDA cleared software product that recommends optimal insulin dosing for diabetic patients in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Semler Scientific has a minority investment in Mellitus, as well as Monarch Medical Technologies LLC, a privately held company whose product EndoTool® offers a technological solution for inpatient glycemic management. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

CONTACT:

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

[email protected]

917 513 5303

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semler-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-may-10-2023-301812180.html

SOURCE Semler Scientific, Inc.