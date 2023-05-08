Cinemark Offers Big Screen Family Fun with Summer Movie Clubhouse Starting June 19

3 hours ago
Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theater companies, will offer big screen family fun this summer with the return of Summer+Movie+Clubhouse. The program brings a different family film to Cinemark’s immersive, cinematic auditoriums each week from June 19 through August 10. Summer days get even brighter for moviegoers with sizzling discounts on tickets and concessions. Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18, at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark app and at participating Cinemark box offices.

“Cinemark is excited to once again offer an entertaining escape from the summer heat with the return of Summer Movie Clubhouse,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Moviegoers of all ages can delight in seeing some of their favorite films back on the big screen. Quality time with friends and family, along with discounts on movie tickets and snacks, are sure to make this summer even sweeter at the theater.”

Summer Movie Clubhouse will take place at more than 200 Cinemark theaters nationwide, with 9:30 a.m. showtimes each Wednesday. Select theaters will also offer the program on Monday and Thursday, heating up the summer fun. Those interested should check their local theater for participating days and showtimes.

Movies once again shining on the silver screen over these eight weeks include Minions: The Rise of Gru, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mummies, The Bad Guys, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, DC League of Super-Pets, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. At only $1.50 per ticket, plus taxes and fees where applicable, families of all sizes and ages will delight in this affordable and easy way to make cherished memories over the summer break. To complete the big screen experience, ticket holders will enjoy exclusive dollar-off pricing on all kids’ snack packs as well as any size popcorn and drink combo.

For more information on Summer Movie Clubhouse, visit Cinemark.com/summer-movie-clubhouse or the Cinemark app.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 518 theaters with 5,847 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Fir.cinemark.com.

