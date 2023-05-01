PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) ("Oramed" or the "Company") (www.oramed.com) announced today the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Shapiro to its Board of Directors effective May 1, 2023. The Board determined that Mr. Shapiro qualifies as an independent director under the listing rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Ben Shapiro is a successful entrepreneur and business professional who co-founded The Daily Wire, a successful, industry leading, international media outlet in June 2015. Since May 2015, he is host of "The Ben Shapiro Show," a popular podcast, and he is the author of numerous New York Times best-selling books.

Mr. Shapiro earned a B.A. in Political Science from UCLA in 2004, summa cum laude, and a law degree from Harvard Law School in 2007, cum laude.

Mr. Shapiro beneficially owns over four percent of Oramed's outstanding stock, making him a significant shareholder in the Company.

The combination of Mr. Shapiro's ownership stake and his real ability to add value to the Board due to his extensive operational and business background and acumen makes him a valuable addition.

"We are excited to welcome Ben onto our Board. Ben's unique talents and qualifications are expected to bring real value to the current Oramed Board. We are delighted to begin working in earnest with him to build shareholder value," said Oramed Chief Executive Officer, Nadav Kidron.

Mr. Shapiro said, "I believe Oramed is in a unique position to utilize its current capital effectively in ways that will be beneficial to its shareholders, given its skilled management and cash position. I am happy to join Oramed's Board in what I am sure will be an exciting future for Oramed and its shareholders."

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. The Company's novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology is designed to protect drug integrity and increase absorption. Oramed has offices in the United States and Israel. For more information, please visit www.oramed.com.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits to Oramed and its shareholders from the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Shapiro to its Board of Directors. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Oramed only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the Company's process to evaluate strategic options; the terms, timing, structure, benefits and costs of any strategic transaction and whether any transaction will be consummated at all; the impact of any strategic transaction on the Company; the outcomes of any litigation, regulatory proceedings, inquiries or investigations to which the Company may be subject; the ability to obtain financing or third-party approvals as needed; our ability to achieve the intended benefits of our strategic initiatives; the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for our product candidates; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings; our patents may not be sufficient; that products may harm recipients; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. All of these factors could cause the actual results or performance of Oramed to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Oramed undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

