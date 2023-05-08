Sunnova Energy International, Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. Energy as a Service provider (EaaS), has announced the publication of its third annual Sustainability Report for the year ending December 31, 2022, which highlights the company’s year-over-year progress on sustainability goals, advancement of climate risk management, and expanded services to drive impact for customers, businesses, and communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005478/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“As we mark a decade of Powering Energy Independence™, Sunnova has undergone a transformation to meet the challenges of the global energy transition, and to address the opportunities it presents for innovation and growth,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. “Our commitment to sustainability has never been stronger as we work to address the energy crisis trifecta of affordability, security, and climate change. Through our EaaS model and innovative Sunnova Adaptive Solutions™, we are enabling homeowners and businesses to achieve true energy independence while promoting economic control and energy resiliency.”

The report contains several key highlights and progress updates, including:

Continued customer growth with associated impacts for renewable energy capacity, storage capacity, and associated offset emissions.

Quantification of a complete Scope 3 (supply chain) greenhouse gas inventory, enabling quantification of a credible, science-based climate target in the near future.

Completion of a climate scenario analysis of identified risks and opportunities, driving further alignment with the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) framework.

Rollout of formal supplier requirements for sustainability reporting and due diligence.

Progress towards commitments for talent management, diversity equity and inclusion (DEI), and community engagement.

Features of customer and community impacts aligned with relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“In our third year of formal reporting, our sustainability strategy is anchored and more connected to our corporate mission than ever before,” said Kelsey Hultberg, EVP Communications and Sustainability.

“Through collaboration across our company and further defined priorities, we are seeing what’s possible through a coordinated, cross-functional approach to sustainability management.”

Please+click+here to view Sunnova’s 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable, and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners and businesses have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnova’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnova’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact and benefits of the benefits of Sunnova’s participation in the program on its customers and the broader community. Sunnova’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks regarding our ability to forecast our business due to our limited operating history, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operations, supply chain uncertainties, results of operations and financial position, our competition, changes in regulations applicable to our business, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, availability of capital, supply chain uncertainty, and our ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and manage our dealer and strategic partner relationships, . The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnova’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sunnova’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005478/en/