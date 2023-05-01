Bernhard Capital Partners Forms Government Services Platform with Agreement to Acquire VSE Federal & Defense Business

BATON ROUGE, La., May 1, 2023

Differentiated Platform to Provide Full-Service Offering Supporting Mission-Critical Land, Sea, Air, Energy and Technology Assets

BATON ROUGE, La., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital" or "BCP"), an infrastructure and services-focused private equity management firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Federal & Defense ("FDS") business of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC). The acquisition marks the establishment of Bernhard Capital's government services platform, which seeks to provide high-quality services to the U.S. Government, particularly to the Department of Defense, United States Intelligence Community, and the Department of State.

Utilizing BCP's proprietary Blueprint investment framework, the platform will establish a network of premier services and capabilities with a shared mission to improve the efficiency and reliability of physical and technological platforms utilized by U.S. and allied servicemembers and other government personnel across the globe. The government services platform builds upon the firm's extensive track record creating leading national platforms across numerous services- and infrastructure-related categories.

VSEC's FDS business serves the U.S. government and military's most critical modernization, sustainability and maintenance priorities across land, sea, air, energy, and technology platforms. The Company provides critical solutions to a diversified base of government clients, and its activities include the support of U.S. allied nation military agencies around the world. The Company's core capabilities include U.S. and partner nation naval asset program management, aircraft maintenance and modernization, land-based platform maintenance and modernization, logistics & distribution, data management solutions, and energy efficiency consulting.

"As a full-service provider across land, sea, air, energy, and technological assets, the VSE FDS business stands out as a highly specialized and deeply experienced partner supporting some of the country's – and the world's – most critical government and military assets," said Jeff Koonce, Partner at Bernhard Capital.

Thomas Henley, Managing Director at Bernhard Capital, added, "In building a differentiated government services platform, we are focused on partnering with the highest quality businesses that have a track record of delivering essential services to critical priorities across government and defense initiatives. The FDS business is well positioned in today's market environment, with a history of providing critical solutions to our government and military for multiple decades. We look forward to utilizing both our expertise and capital to drive long-term growth as part of our newly established, differentiated, and scaled platform."

John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation, stated, "We are pleased to have found our Federal & Defense business a new home with Bernhard Capital Partners, a high-quality, private equity sponsor that will enhance the business strategy and build on a 63-year rich history of government and defense mission-critical support. I want to express my deepest appreciation to our FDS employees for their outstanding work and extraordinary dedication over the years in building the FDS brand and serving our loyal clients. I am confident that FDS will have a strong owner in BCP, and I look forward to working with their team to ensure a smooth, successful transition for our employees and clients."

William Blair acted as the financial advisor to Bernhard Capital Partners.

About Bernhard Capital Partners
Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies, has approximately $3.0 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

About VSE Corporation
VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include MRO services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE's products and services, visit www.vsecorp.com.

