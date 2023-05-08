Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+supply+chain+decision-making in an unpredictable world, and HAVI, a leading global supply chain company, are joining forces to provide state-of-the-art supply chain planning and analytics solutions for the unique needs of leaders in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry. HAVI, already a Kinaxis customer, and Kinaxis are delivering cutting-edge solutions that leverage Kinaxis’ RapidResponse® platform and HAVI’s more than four decades of supply chain expertise. HAVI customers will be able to take advantage of advanced predictive and prescriptive analytics using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), end-to-end supply chain visibility and powerful “what if” scenario planning.

“Kinaxis has proven the power and flexibility of its RapidResponse platform to meet the needs of customers in many industries. The demanding needs of our customers, a shared vision to radically advance the art-of-the-possible, and Kinaxis’ experience in design and development, make them the perfect partner to advance our services,” said Rodney Brown, HAVI SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer of North America. “The power of our partnership brings together HAVI’s industry-leading supply chain practices and Kinaxis’ state-of-the-art technology. We believe this collaboration is a step change for the QSR industry – and for our customers.”

The QSR and retail industries continue to go through a period of rapid and constant change, requiring a fast, resilient, and integrated approach to ensure assured supply. The advanced solutions created by the partnership will accelerate value to the customers of both companies by providing optimal decisions through advanced ML/AI models that continuously learn from a combination of customer, QSR industry, social media, weather, local and national events, and macro-economic data. In addition, clients will benefit from the company’s ability to sense potential risks quickly, analyze impacts and mitigation options, and implement rapid actions to address and/or prevent risks that threaten supply. It will also help meet the needs of evolving business initiatives such as digital transformation and sustainability.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with HAVI, who supports the world’s largest QSRs, to further accelerate into the QSR space and continue our long history of innovation for the supply chain industry,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “As the QSR and retail industries continue to face ongoing disruptions and volatility to their supply chains, the collaboration with HAVI will help companies and their supply chains become more resilient to change by injecting agility into their processes through the use of new techniques, data unification and evolving the role of everyone in the extended supply chain to know sooner and act faster.”

About HAVI

HAVI is a global, privately owned company that connects people with ideas, data with insights, supply with demand, restaurants with deliveries and ultimately, people with the products they love. Whether we are sourcing, storing or delivering products, we bring unmatched category expertise and unrivaled operational excellence, combined with powerful digital analytics and insights. Founded in 1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries. HAVI’s business units include Supply Chain, tms and Stanley. Our portfolio of businesses offers best-in-class sourcing and supply chain capabilities, brand defining marketing and promotion services and innovative consumer products. For more information, please visit HAVI.com, tmsw.com and stanley1913.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis’ products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

