Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (“EIC” or the “Corporation”) a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in the aviation, aerospace and manufacturing sectors, announced today it has successfully closed its acquisition of BVGlazing Systems Ltd. (“BVGlazing”). The acquisition was first announced on March 16, 2023 and obtained regulatory approval under the Competition Act (Canada) on April 28, 2023.

EIC paid a purchase price of $95 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, of which $23 million or 24% was paid through the issuance of common shares of EIC. The balance, or $72 million, was financed through the Corporation’s credit facility.

BVGlazing designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies window, door, and railing systems for mid-rise and high-rise building projects in Canada and the US. BVGlazing manufactures unitized and stick curtain wall systems and railing systems, in addition to window wall glazing systems similar to those produced by EIC existing subsidiary Quest Window Systems (“Quest”). BVGlazing’s added capability to provide curtain wall and railing products together with Quest's integrated installation capability will allow our collective window operations to offer complete solutions to their customers, an increasingly important attribute as developers turn to mixed-use projects that integrate residential, office and retail spaces to make more efficient use of their properties.

The transaction is accretive to our key per share metrics based on its historical performance before any synergies.

About Exchange Income Corporation

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth. For more information on the Corporation, please visit www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Additional information relating to the Corporation, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About BVGlazing Systems

Founded in 1958, BVGlazing Systems is a manufacturer of unitized window wall, stick curtain wall, unitized curtain wall, and railing systems used in mid-rise and high-rise multi-residential mixed used developments. These products are manufactured in its facilities in Concord and Niagara Falls, ON and installed onsite in many major North American urban markets. For more information on BVGlazing Systems, please visit www.BVGlazing.com.

About Quest

Founded in 2000, Quest Windows is a manufacturer of a unitized window wall system used primarily in mid-rise and high-rise multi-residential developments. These products are manufactured in its facilities in Mississauga, ON and Garland, TX and installed onsite in many major North American urban markets. For more information on Quest, please visit www.QuestWindows.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

