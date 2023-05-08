BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today reflected on its achievements in the first quarter of 2023 that saw the launch of its second-generation Akida™ processor IP platform and key partnerships with AI leaders.

The 2nd generation Akida+technology+platform is a hyper-efficient, yet powerful neural processing system designed for embedded Edge AI applications. The latest Akida platform adds efficient 8-bit processing to go with advanced capabilities, such as spatial-temporal domain convolutions and Vision Transformer (ViT) acceleration, for an unprecedented level of performance in sub-watt devices, taking them from perception toward cognition.

Other technology advancements made to BrainChip’s IP portfolio in 2023 include integration+of+its+Akida+processor+family+with+the+Arm%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Cortex%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E-M85+processor, demonstrating the company’s commitment to developing cutting-edge AI solutions that deliver exceptional performance and efficiency.

BrainChip also achieved tape-out+of+its+AKD1500 reference design on GlobalFoundries’ 22nm fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) technology. This milestone is part of validating BrainChip’s IP across different processes and foundries, empowering partners with varied global manufacturing options.

As part of their commitment to improving functionality and options for partners, BrainChip entered several strategic partnerships to expand its partner ecosystem:

Intellisense+Systems+Inc. chose BrainChip’s neuromorphic technology to improve the cognitive communication capabilities on size, weight, and power (SWaP) constrained platforms (such as spacecraft and robotics) for commercial and government markets.

Their partnership+with+Teksun demonstrates and proliferates BrainChip’s technology through Teksun product development channels, impacting the next generation of intelligent vehicles, smart homes, medicine, and industrial IoT.

BrainChip’s partnership+with+emotion3D enables an ultra-low-power working environment with on-chip learning to make driving safer and enable next-level user experience.

Working+with+AI+Labs+Inc., both companies are collaborating on next-generation application development, leveraging the Minsky™ AI Engine in a cost-effective, compelling solution to real-world problems.

BrainChip’s leadership in AI attracts top contributors from the industry as guests of its popular “This is Our Mission” Podcast. In addition to a+fireside-chat+episode+featuring+company+executives, BrainChip spoke with Jeff+Herbst%2C+Co-Founder+and+Managing+Partner+of+GFT+Ventures, and Jean-Luc+Chatelain%2C+Managing+Director+and+Global+Chief+Technology+Officer+of+Accenture+Applied+Intelligence, to discuss the state of AI and the AI ecosystem at large.

Company executives leveraged their place at the forefront of the AI industry to share their knowledge and updates about the progress of Akida at leading events like Embedded+World, technology showcases during CES, and as a Platinum Partner showcasing advanced edge machine learning innovation with an audience of invite-only guests as part of the Edge+Impulse+ML+Series.

The company’s achievements have been well-documented in coverage initiated from leading business press, trade publications, and industry analysts. Among those covering BrainChip news this cycle are Barron%26rsquo%3Bs, Edge+Computing+News, EE+Journal, Electronics+Weekly, Enterprise+AI, Forbes, MarketWatch, Wall+Street+Online, and more.

"As we move from milestone to milestone, our achievements for the first quarter of 2023 bode well for BrainChip’s growth,” said Nandan Nayampally, CMO of BrainChip. “From advancing the state of the art with our latest product developments to significantly expanding the ecosystem BrainChip inhabits through industry partnerships, we are pushing the edge of AI at a time of rapid market innovation.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

