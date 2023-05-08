Stelco Holdings Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

2 hours ago
Stelco Holdings Inc., (TSX: STLC), a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after the close of the market.

Stelco management will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 or 1-404-975-4839 and use access code 375796. The conference call will also be webcasted live on the Investor Relations section of Stelco’s web site at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.stelco.com.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 11, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 25, 2023 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 or 1-226-828-7578 and using the access code 752528.

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as uniform through-coil mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are distributors of steel products. At Stelco, we understand the importance of our business reflecting the communities we serve and are committed to diversity and inclusion as a core part of our workplace culture, in part, through active participation in the BlackNorth Initiative.

