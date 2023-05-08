Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that three abstracts focused on the company’s genomic tests for interstitial lung disease (Envisia Genomic Classifier) and lung cancer (Percepta Nasal Swab) will be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2023 International Conference. The meeting will take place May 19-24 in Washington, D.C.

“We look forward to these new data being shared at ATS 2023, which explore the impact of our Envisia Genomic Classifier on diagnosis and treatment decisions for patients with interstitial lung diseases, as well as in identifying patients whose ILD is likely to progress,” said Bill Bulman, M.D., Veracyte’s medical director for Pulmonology. “In addition, expanded preliminary data will be presented regarding use of the Percepta Nasal Swab test on potentially cancerous lung nodules found on CT scans.”

The following abstracts will be presented at the ATS 2023 International Conference:

Title: Genomic Classifier for Usual Interstitial Pneumonia Predicts Progression in Fibrotic Lung Disease Across a Range of Clinical Diagnoses

Presenter: Ganesh Raghu, M.D., University of Washington

Session: A102 – Poster 822

Format: Poster Discussion Session

Date/Time: May 21, 2023, 2:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 209 A-C (Level 2)

Title: The Impact of Genomic Classifier in Patients With Undiagnosed Interstitial Lung Disease

Presenter: Diana Espinoza Barrera, M.D., Tulane University

Session: C39 – Poster P555

Format: Thematic Poster Session

Date/Time: May 23, 2023, 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area E, Hall C (Lower Level)

Title: Demonstrating Clinical Utility for a Nasal Genomic Classifier for Lung Nodules: Addressing the Clinical Trial Learning Curve With a Familiarization Phase

Presenter: Farah Madhani-Lovely, M.D., Renown Health

Session: D31 – Poster 317

Format: Poster Discussion Session

Date/Time: May 24, 2023, 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 144 A-C (Street Level)

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our clinical tests in and outside of the United States. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “positioned,” “designed” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, that the Envisia Genomic Classifier may have an impact on diagnosis and treatment decisions for patients with interstitial lung diseases, as well as in identifying patients whose ILD is likely to progress. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2023, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, Envisia and Percepta are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries.

Veracyte delivers Envisia Genomic Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab from its CLIA laboratories. Those tests are not CE-IVD marked and have not been cleared or approved by the FDA; their performance characteristics were determined by Veracyte. Please contact Veracyte for confirmation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005727/en/