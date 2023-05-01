PR Newswire

Tour four versatile floor plans at Crossway at Second Creek on May 6

COMMERCE CITY, Colo., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of four fully furnished model homes at Crossway at Second Creek (RichmondAmerican.com/Crossway) in Commerce City. The notable new neighborhood offers an impressive array of ranch and two-story floor plans, including some from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons).

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/CrosswayModelGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the ranch-style Agate and two-story Ammolite, Laurel and Layla model homes at Crossway at Second Creek from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Complimentary lunch will be provided, and attendees can enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

Community at a glance:

New ranch and two-story homes from the $400s

9 flexible floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,020 to 3,060 sq. ft.

Easy access to E-470 and Denver International Airport

International Airport Close proximity to popular schools and outdoor recreation

Crossway at Second Creek is located at 9186 Telluride Court in Commerce City. Call 303.289.1853 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to RSVP for the event or learn more about this exciting new community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

