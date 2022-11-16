ERC Red Crew Members Win Prestigious RNASA Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 1, 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERC is proud to announce that ERC's Red Crew received the prestigious Stellar Award from the Rotary National Award for Space Achievement (RNASA) Foundation for their mission-saving work on the Artemis I launch. The Stellar Awards are presented on behalf of the RNASA to celebrate the accomplishments of those working behind the scenes of the space program. The Red Crew was invited to the 35th Annual Space Awards Gala on April 28th in Houston, TX, where they received their well-deserved recognition.

ERC Red Crew members Billy Cairns, Trenton Annis, and Chad Garrett were recognized for their contributions to ensure the successful launch of Artemis I on November 16, 2022. As NASA's Kennedy Space Center prepared for launch, sensors detected a hydrogen leak during fueling. At the last minute, the Red Crew stepped in to stop the leak on the hydrogen valve. By tightening several bolts, the Red Crew ensured that the launch went on without a hitch. If not for their hard work and bravery, the launch would have been scrubbed.

Jane Reutt, President of ERC's NASA division, said, "I could not be prouder of this team. The recognition was well deserved."

For more information on the Red Crew's participation in the Artemis I launch, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/artemis-red-crew-team-helps-enable-successful-launch

About ERC

ERC is a leading provider of mission-critical engineering, technical, and consulting services to the space and defense markets. For over 30 years, ERC has worked closely with such customers as the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, and other high-tech government entities on missions of national importance. ERC's solutions combine precise engineering, innovative, deep subjective matter expertise, firsthand mission understanding, and long-term customer knowledge to deliver the advantage needed to solve critical challenges. ERC's 2,000 employees share a collaborative culture built on commitment, integrity, teamwork, respect, and uncompromising performance, which enables best-in-class service and solutions for the company's customers. For more information, go to erc.us. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact information:
Jane Reutt
ERC, NASA Division President
[email protected]

