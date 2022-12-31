The9 Limited Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022 and Adopted Tenth Amended and Restated 2004 Stock Option Plan

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, May 1, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) ("The9" or the "Company") today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 1, 2023. The annual report, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.the9.com/en/. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

On April 29, 2023, as approved and authorized by the board of directors of the Company, the Company adopted Tenth Amended and Restated 2004 Stock Option Plan (the "Amended Plan"). The Amended Plan amends and restates the previously adopted Ninth Amended and Restated 2004 Stock Option Plan (the "Original Plan") of the Company in its entirety and assumes all awards granted under the Original Plan. The number of Class A ordinary shares that are available for award grant purposes under the Amended Plan increased by 300,000,000 Class A ordinary shares from 250,000,000 Class A ordinary shares to 550,000,000 Class A ordinary shares. The Amended Plan will expire upon the twentieth anniversary of its effective date.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining.

favicon.png?sn=CN86355&sd=2023-05-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the9-limited-filed-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2022-and-adopted-tenth-amended-and-restated-2004-stock-option-plan-301812001.html

SOURCE The9 Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN86355&Transmission_Id=202305011800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN86355&DateId=20230501
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.