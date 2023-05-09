Dollar Tree, Inc. Names Mike Kindy Chief Supply Chain Officer

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced a key executive leadership addition, with Mike Kindy joining the organization as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Mr. Kindy has more than 34 years of management experience in retail logistics and operating distribution centers.

“Improving our overall operating efficiency is contingent on a strong, resilient supply chain,” said Rick Dreiling, Chairman and CEO of Dollar Tree, Inc. “I’m pleased to have the opportunity to work with high-caliber leaders like Mike and the rest of our expert leadership team to drive improved supply chain performance, architect our next chapter of growth and create long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Prior to joining Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Kindy served in multiple leadership roles for another large value retailer, most recently as the Executive Vice President accountable for supply chain strategy, which included transportation, distribution, demand chain, allocations, procurement and master data management. He has also held leadership positions at ConAgra Foods, Safeway and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Kindy shared his excitement for joining the Dollar Tree team, stating, “Rick Dreiling is a phenomenal retail executive and joining this incredibly strong leadership team is a thrilling next stop in my career. I’m eager to work with the talented people of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar to reshape our supply chain, improve the associate and customer experience and contribute in a significant way to the company’s overall performance. Efficiencies and productivity improvements come from many places – we’ll get to the next level by using the right data, analytics and automation to drive results.”

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,340 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of January 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Our press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as: “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “view”, “target” or “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “predict”, “possible”, “potential”, “continue”, “strategy”, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans and expectations regarding the hiring of Mr. Kindy as our Chief Supply Chain Officer and expected improvements in our supply chain and overall performance; and our other plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) and intentions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the “Risk Factors,” “Business” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 10, 2023, and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

