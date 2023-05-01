Accumulative shipments of Trina Solar's modules totaled 140GW while 210mm module shipments exceeded 65GW by Q1 2023, ranking first globally

CHANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24 and 26, Trina Solar published its full year 2022 and Q1 2023 financial results, saying it had annual revenue of $12.645 billion (RMB 85.052 billion), an increase of 83.41% on 2021. The company's main businesses, including PV products, PV system and smart energy all registered strong growth.

Module shipments continue to power ahead

Trina Solar's module shipments in 2022 totaled 43.09GW and cumulative module shipments exceeded 140GW by the end of March 2023, the company said.

In cumulative shipments of 210mm modules, the independent new-energy research agency TrendForce said the number had exceeded 120GW by the first quarter this year, of which Trina Solar accounted for 65GW+, ranking first in 210mm module shipments globally, with a market share of more than 50%.

Trina Solar's high-performance 600W+ Vertex modules based on the 210mm product technology platform have become the preferred choice worldwide. By virtue of the advanced i-TOPCon cell technology and 210mm technology, Trina Solar has built a robustn-type ecosystem that can be applied in numerous settings, helping its customers reap great benefits.

Module capacity reaches 95GW, speeding up n-type product development

From the end of last year, Trina Solar's 210mm n-type i-TOPCon ingots, cells and modules came into mass production. By the end of this year, cell capacity will be 75GW and module capacity will be 95GW, including 40GW of n-type cells, the company said.

Leading technology: Delivering more benefits to customers

Trina Solar continues to invest heavily in technological innovation. It obtained 173 new patents last year and now owns 1,159 patents. Trina Solar also continues to be a global pacemaker and record setter and last year broke world record for three times by setting PERC cell efficiency and industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon cell and module efficiency.

A model global citizen in reducing carbon emissions

Trina Solar is deeply committed to delivering low-carbon products to customers worldwide and adheres to low-carbon practices in every aspect of product development, production and use. With its industry-leading carbon emissions reductions, Trina Solar's Vertex modules have received LCA certification and a Carbon Footprint Certificate in 2022. In this April Ti Group awarded Trina Solar's factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, a Zero Carbon Factory certificate, the first such certificate to be awarded to a photovoltaic company.

Trust from global influential institutions

Trina Solar has won recognition from respected international institutions. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey for the past seven years and was given the highest ranking, AAA, for four consecutive quarters in the PV Tech Module Tech Bankability Ratings report, as of first quarter 2023.

Since Trina Solar was founded 25 years ago it has supplied the world with more than 140GW of solar modules and has a presence in more than 150 countries and regions. The company is committed to making more contributions with its outstanding products, technological innovation and stable financial performance.

