12 Abstracts and one Symposium further support potential of ensifentrine,

a first-in-class, selective, dual inhibitor of PDE3 and PDE4

Conference call May 23 at 4:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 p.m. BST

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc ( VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces 12 abstracts, including a mini symposium, and a clinical trials symposium, on additional analyses from its successful Phase 3 ENHANCE studies with ensifentrine for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) have been accepted by the American Thoracic Society International Conference (“ATS”) 2023. An overview of the ENHANCE trial results will be presented as part of the clinical trials symposium ‘Breaking News: Clinical Trial Results in Pulmonary Medicine’ reserved for highlighting new breakthroughs. The abstracts are published on the ATS website and in the publication, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. Verona Pharma will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to review these data.

The abstracts include subgroup data and pooled analyses from the ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 trials, first reported by the Company on December 20, 2022, and August 9, 2022, respectively, covering exacerbations, use of rescue medication and healthcare utilization. Abstracts highlight reductions in the rate and risk of exacerbations with ensifentrine in pooled sub-group analyses of ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 and a mini symposium discussing the improvements in lung function and reductions in exacerbation rate and risk demonstrated in ENHANCE-2.

Antonio Anzueto, MD, Professor of Medicine and Section, Chief of Pulmonary at South Texas Veterans Healthcare System, commented: “These additional analyses from the ENHANCE studies further demonstrate ensifentrine’s potential to become a first-in-class bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory therapy for COPD. The reduction in the rate and risk of exacerbations across subgroups is exciting. Combined with the significant improvements in lung function, symptom and quality of life measures, as well as the favorable safety profile, these data confirm ensifentrine’s potential to change the treatment paradigm for COPD patients.”

David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., Verona Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are looking forward to providing additional analyses of the positive results from the Phase 3 ENHANCE trials that highlight key areas of interest for physicians. These data further support the potential for ensifentrine to provide a much needed treatment for the millions of symptomatic COPD patients.”

Details of Verona Pharma’s abstracts and the symposia are listed below and linked to the ATS website.

Clinical Trials Symposium: Effect of Ensifentrine, a novel PDE3 and PDE4 inhibitor, on lung function, symptoms and exacerbations in patients with COPD: The ENHANCE Trials

Participant: Antonio Anzueto, MD, Professor of Medicine and Section Chief of Pulmonary at South Texas Veterans Healthcare System

Session: B13 – Breaking News: Clinical Trial Results in Pulmonary Medicine

Mini Symposium: Ensifentrine, a Novel Dual Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and 4 Inhibitor, Improves Lung Function and Reduces Exacerbation Rate and Risk in Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 Trial

Participant: Antonio Anzueto, MD, Professor of Medicine and Section Chief of Pulmonary at South Texas Veterans Healthcare System

Session: C15 – Emerging COPD Diagnostics and Treatments

Abstract: P101 – Twice-daily, Nebulized Ensifentrine Produced Significant Improvement in Week 12 Lung Function: Subgroup Analysis in the Phase 3 Trial ENHANCE-2

Participant: Kathleen Rickard, Chief Medical Officer, Verona Pharma

Session: B22 – New Treatments and Novel Targets for COPD and Alpha-1

Abstract: P102 – Ensifentrine Reduced Healthcare Resource Utilization in Subjects With COPD: Results From ENHANCE-2, a Phase 3 Trial of Ensifentrine, a Dual PDE3/4 Inhibitor

Participant: Igor Barjaktarevic, MD, Medical Director, COPD Program, UCLA Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine

Session: B22 – New Treatments and Novel Targets for COPD and Alpha-1

Abstract: P166 – Treatment With Ensifentrine, a Dual PDE3 and PDE4 Inhibitor, Significantly Reduced Exacerbation Rate and Risk in Subjects With COPD: Sub-group Results from the Phase 3 Trial, ENHANCE-2

Participant: Antonio Anzueto, MD, Professor of Medicine and Section Chief of Pulmonary at South Texas Veterans Healthcare System

Session: C40 – Clinical Trials and Novel Interventions in COPD

Abstract: P167 – Ensifentrine, a Dual Inhibitor of PDE3 and PDE4, Reduces the Risk of Exacerbation Regardless of Background Medication Use: A Sub-group Analysis of ENHANCE-2, a Phase 3 Trial

Participant: Gary T. Ferguson, MD, Director of the Pulmonary Research Institute of Southeast Michigan

Session: C40 – Clinical Trials and Novel Interventions in COPD

Abstract: P168 – Ensifentrine, a Novel Dual Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and 4 Inhibitor, in Moderate and Severe COPD: Symptoms, Quality of Life and Health Status From the Phase 3 Trial ENHANCE-2

Participant: Tara Rheault, Senior Vice President, R&D, Verona Pharma

Session: C40 – Clinical Trials and Novel Interventions in COPD

Abstract: P171 – Safety Results From Dual PDE3/4 Inhibitor Ensifentrine: Gastrointestinal and Cardiovascular Safety From a 24-week Phase 3 Trial, ENHANCE-2

Participant: Thomas Siler, MD, President at Midwest Chest Consultants

Session: C40 – Clinical Trials and Novel Interventions in COPD

Late-breaking Abstract: P172 – Twice-daily, Nebulized Ensifentrine Significantly Improves Lung Function: Sub-group Analysis in the Phase 3 Trial, ENHANCE-1

Participant: Thomas Siler, MD, President at Midwest Chest Consultants

Session: C40 – Clinical Trials and Novel Interventions in COPD

Late-breaking Abstract: P173 – Ensifentrine, a Novel Dual Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and 4 Inhibitor, Improves Lung Function, Symptoms, Quality of Life and Reduces Exacerbation Rate and Risk in Patients With COPD: Results From Replicate Phase 3 Trials

Participant: Frank Sciurba, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Session: C40 – Clinical Trials and Novel Interventions in COPD

Late-breaking Abstract: P174 – Ensifentrine, a Novel Dual Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and 4 Inhibitor, Improves Lung Function, Symptoms, Quality of Life and Reduces Exacerbation Rate and Risk in the ENHANCE-1 Phase 3 Trial of Ensifentrine in COPD

Participant: Frank Sciurba, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Session: C40 – Clinical Trials and Novel Interventions in COPD

Late-breaking Abstract: P175 – Ensifentrine, a Novel Dual Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and 4 Inhibitor, Significantly Improves COPD Symptoms and Quality of Life in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 Trial

Participant: Frank Sciurba, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Session: C40 – Clinical Trials and Novel Interventions in COPD

Late-breaking Abstract: P176 – Ensifentrine, a Novel Dual Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and 4 Inhibitor, Significantly Reduces Annualized Exacerbations and Delays the Time to First Exacerbation in COPD: Pooled Sub-Group Analyses of ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 Phase 3 Trials

Participant: Igor Barjaktarevic, MD, Medical Director, COPD Program, UCLA Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine

Session: C40 – Clinical Trials and Novel Interventions in COPD

About Ensifentrine

Ensifentrine (RPL554) is an investigational, first-in-class, selective dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. In Phase 2 clinical studies in COPD, ensifentrine has shown significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function, symptoms and quality of life as a monotherapy or added onto a maintenance bronchodilator. In the Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 clinical trials, ensifentrine showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function measures and reduced the rate of COPD exacerbations. Ensifentrine has been well tolerated in clinical trials involving approximately 3,000 subjects to date.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 trials demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations in pooled analysis from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2. Verona Pharma expects to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in the second quarter of 2023. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine have been evaluated in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

