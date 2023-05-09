STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 02, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) ( FRA:999, Financial) Outsized strategy returns during crypto winter and institutional interest in well risk-managed products are the key drivers for the new fund called Hilbert V30 Fund.

Hilbert Capital, the asset management business of Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ: HILB B), has successfully launched its third systematic fund and opened it to external investors on the 1st of May 2023. The fund takes advantage of volatility in digital asset markets through algorithmic trading and can take long as well as short positions.

Dr. Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group comments: "We deployed capital in the Hilbert V30 strategy exactly one year ago, just before the severe market collapse in May 2022. That was just the beginning of what turned out to be, in many ways, the most difficult year in crypto since inception. Year-on-year, the general crypto market is down 35% whereas the V30 strategy is up 17% - that is, more than 50% points outperformance in 12 months. The strategy has weathered extreme turmoil well with controlled drawdowns. It offers a highly asymmetric profile - retaining a lot of the directional upside in good times, while limiting drawdowns during bad times."

"The Hilbert V30 Fund was launched with several day one investors, including a leading US institution, and has a significant pipeline of commitments over the next months. We are on track to hit our previously communicated projection of SEK 750 million in assets under management by mid-2023", Dr. Sandström continues.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group

+46 8 502 353 00

[email protected]

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | [email protected]) as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-05-02 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Hilbert Capital launches third systematic fund to connect institutional investors with digital asset markets

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752393/Hilbert-Capital-launches-third-systematic-fund-to-connect-institutional-investors-with-digital-asset-markets



