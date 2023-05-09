VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Ximen Mining Corp. ( TSXV:XIM, Financial)( FRA:1XMA, Financial)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it has received its Environment Permit for its Kenville Gold Mine project in southeastern BC.

The Company has received the Final Environmental Permit for discharge under the Environmental Management Act issued to the Company for the Kenville Mine Project by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. This permit authorizes:

Discharge of effluent to ground and surface water from the underground operation.

Associated works including the New Mine Access Portal, Waste Rock Storage Facility, sumps, effluent storage tanks, pipelines, mine contact water collection system, and flow measuring devices.

Photo of rock truck and Longtom to be deployed at Kenville Gold Mine.

Kenville Site: Photo of CEO Christopher Anderson at drink water directly from Discharge Channel

"The Kenville Gold Mine, established in 1888, was one of the first underground gold mines in British Columbia. We have worked tirelessly on obtaining the necessary permits for this specific site, and now we are proud to announce that the Kenville Gold Mine is well on its way to becoming one of the greenest and most sustainable gold mines in Southern British Columbia," says Christopher Anderson, CEO of Ximen Mining.

"With high expectations and a strong sense of commitment, we are working hard to achieve the next phase of milestones, which will ultimately bring the Kenville Gold Mine to fruition. As we move forward, we anticipate providing a steady flow of updates to keep everyone informed," adds Anderson.

The permit includes the following conditions:

Provide surface water runoff control works for all areas of the site where runoff is generated. (Completed & being Review)

Implement the Site-wide Water Management Plan (WMP) and ensure the WMP is kept up-to date. (Completed)

Implement the Nitrogen Management Plan (NMP) and review the NMP annually. (Completed)

Conduct a discharge monitoring program (three specified sites) - (Completed)

Conduct a surface water monitoring program (seven sites) - (Completed)

Within 45 days of commencement of discharge, submit a summary report for the water quality results of the discharge from the underground mine. (Completed ready for submission)

The Company is extremely pleased to have received this all-important environmental permit. The required documentation is now being prepared and once approved the authorized works will be constructed and the underground mine development will kick-off.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

