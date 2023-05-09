SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will attend SITS, Europe’s leading event for IT service management (ITSM), service desk, and IT support professionals. SolarWinds will showcase its easy-to-use ITSM product portfolio May 10 – 11 at ExCeL London.

“A company’s digital transformation journey is an opportunity for IT support teams to provide a level of service never seen before,” said Charles Damerell, senior director of Northern Europe sales at SolarWinds. “At SITS, we’re excited to showcase how SolarWinds ITSM solutions can improve the management of IT operations and the prioritization of support cases, helping ensure IT services meet the needs of users and the business.”

Attendees are invited to visit SolarWinds solutions engineers and product experts for live product demonstrations at Booth #550 and to learn how SolarWinds ITSM solutions provide a centralized management hub for IT support and help desk agents. Attendees are also invited to attend an informative session led by SolarWinds ITSM Solutions Architect Michael Kent titled “Exceptional+Services+to+Succeed%2C+the+Power+of+Unifying+IT+Services+in+a+Fast-Paced+Digital+Landscape” on Wednesday, May 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Theatre 1.

The SolarWinds ITSM portfolio includes SolarWinds%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Service+Desk, a software as a service (SaaS)-based solution IT teams use to centralize internal IT support incidents and service requests. IT teams can deploy SolarWinds Service Desk along with SolarWinds+observability+solutions to make it easier to deliver fast responses and remediate unexpected events, increasing productivity, improving user satisfaction, and helping them meet critical service-level agreements (SLAs). Other solutions in the SolarWinds ITSM portfolio include SolarWinds+Web+Help+Desk%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, SolarWinds+Dameware%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Remote+Everywhere, SolarWinds+Dameware+Remote+Support, and SolarWinds+Dameware+Mini+Remote+Control.

