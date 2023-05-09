CrowdStrike Named One of the Best Workplaces in the UK for Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been named to the 2023+UK+Best+Workplaces™ list for the second year in a row. The annual list recognises and celebrates exceptional and trusted brands.

“It’s a true testament to CrowdStrike’s company culture and our exceptional employees that we have been named one of UK’s Best Workplaces for the second year in a row,” said J.C. Herrera, chief human resource officer at CrowdStrike. “This validates that CrowdStrike’s diverse, remote-centric and mission-driven workplace is one of the best in the UK and our drive to innovate and protect customers from nation-state, eCrime and hacktivist threats is shared across our workforce.”

Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company to create the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces list. The judges then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

“As the global authority on workplace culture, our mission at Great Place to Work has always been to build a better world by helping organisations become a great place to work for all. We strongly believe in the notion of ‘better for business, better for people, better for the world,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work, UK.

CrowdStrike has consistently been recognised for its strong culture and exceptional leadership in building and fostering an inclusive, dynamic work environment. CrowdStrike has received the following corporate accolades:

For more on how to join CrowdStrike’s mission and award winning team, please visit our careers+page.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritised observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2F+%0A
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram+%0A
Start a free trial today: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2Ffree-trial-guide%2F

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230502005047r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005047/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.