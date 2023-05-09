CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been named to the 2023+UK+Best+Workplaces™ list for the second year in a row. The annual list recognises and celebrates exceptional and trusted brands.

“It’s a true testament to CrowdStrike’s company culture and our exceptional employees that we have been named one of UK’s Best Workplaces for the second year in a row,” said J.C. Herrera, chief human resource officer at CrowdStrike. “This validates that CrowdStrike’s diverse, remote-centric and mission-driven workplace is one of the best in the UK and our drive to innovate and protect customers from nation-state, eCrime and hacktivist threats is shared across our workforce.”

Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company to create the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces list. The judges then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

“As the global authority on workplace culture, our mission at Great Place to Work has always been to build a better world by helping organisations become a great place to work for all. We strongly believe in the notion of ‘better for business, better for people, better for the world,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work, UK.

CrowdStrike has consistently been recognised for its strong culture and exceptional leadership in building and fostering an inclusive, dynamic work environment. CrowdStrike has received the following corporate accolades:

Fortune’s 100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For (20 21, 2022 and 2023)

Glassdoor Employees%26rsquo%3B+Choice+Award+and+Best+Places+to+Work+( 2023)

Perfect Score in+Human+Rights+Campaign+Foundation%26rsquo%3Bs+Corporate+Equality+Index ( 2022 )

) Ranked #1 on Fortune+Future+50 ( 2021 )

) Inc. Magazine’s Best-Led+Companies ( 2021 )

) PEOPLE Companies+that+Care ( 2021 )

) Great Place to Work’s Best+Workplaces+for+Women ( 2022 )

) Great Place to Work’s Best+Place+to+Work+in+Bay+Area ( 2022 )

) Great Place to Work’s Best+Place+to+Work+in+Technology ( 2022 )

) Great Place to Work’s Best+Workplace+for+Millennials ( 2022 )

) Great Place to Work’s Best+Workplace+for+Parents ( 2021 )

) Great Place to Work’s Best+Workplaces+in+Texas ( 2021 )

) Great Place to Work Australia%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces ( 2022 )

) Great Place to Work India%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces+in+IT+%26amp%3B+IT-BPM+( 2022 )

) Great Place to Work India%26rsquo%3Bs+Great+Mid-size+Workplaces ( 2022 )

) Great Place to Work Singapore+Best+Workplaces ( 2021 )

) Great Place to Work UK%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces ( 2022 )

) Great Place to Work UK%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces+in+Tech ( 2021 )

) Great Place to Work UK%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces+for+Wellbeing (2022 and 2023)

For more on how to join CrowdStrike’s mission and award winning team, please visit our careers+page.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritised observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005047/en/