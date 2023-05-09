Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at Coffee Microcaps

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, is pleased to provide a copy of the presentation being made today in Melbourne at Coffee Microcaps Conference by our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore.

A copy of the presentation slide deck is available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
[email protected]


About Travelan®
Travelan® is an orally administered passive immunotherapy that prophylactically reduces the likelihood of contracting travelers’ diarrhea, a digestive tract disorder that is commonly caused by pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce. Travelan® is a highly purified tabletized preparation of hyper immune bovine antibodies and other factors, which when taken with meals bind to diarrhea-causing bacteria and prevent colonization and the pathology associated with travelers’ diarrhea. In Australia, Travelan® is a listed medicine on the Australian Register for Therapeutic Goods (AUST L 106709) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travelers’ Diarrhea, reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders and is antimicrobial. In Canada, Travelan® is a licensed natural health product (NPN 80046016) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travelers’ Diarrhea. In the U.S., Travelan® is sold as a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection.

About Travelers’ diarrhea
Travelers’ diarrhea is a gastrointestinal infection with symptoms that include loose, watery (and occasionally bloody) stools, abdominal cramping, bloating, and fever, Enteropathogenic bacteria are responsible for most cases, with enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) playing a dominant causative role. Campylobacter spp. are also responsible for a significant proportion of cases. The more serious infections with Salmonella spp. the bacillary dysentery organisms belonging to Shigella spp. and Vibrio spp. (the causative agent of cholera) are often confused with travelers’ diarrhea as they may be contracted while travelling and initial symptoms are often indistinguishable.

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

