SeaWorld Honors Military Appreciation Month with Free Park Admission to Active-Duty U.S. Military, Veterans and Their Families Through Annual Waves of Honor Program

52 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2023

  • SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego provide complimentary one-day admission to military veterans and their families
  • Active-duty military members and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long
  • SeaWorld has offered free admission to U.S. military for more than 20 years
  • More than 10 million U.S. military guests and their families have visited the park at no charge through the Waves of Honor program

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld will honor Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests to its SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego parks. Veterans can register for this offer through May 14th and have until July 9th to visit the parks with their free tickets. Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long. The offers are part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment's Waves of Honor program, a longstanding partnership saluting active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

For more than 20 years, SeaWorld has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military. More than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans, and their families – have enjoyed free admission to the company's parks through the Waves of Honor program. Whether it's educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, SeaWorld invites military families for a day of family fun on us.

"We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks," said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our county. We welcome all military families for a fun-filled day as a thank you for their continued sacrifice and service."

Eligible U.S military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 14 at www.WavesofHonor.com. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 9. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to SeaWorld. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 40,000 animals in need over the Company's history.  SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests. 

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

