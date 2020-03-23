PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Signature Bank (OTC PINK: SBNY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 23, 2020 to March 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SBNY:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/signature-bank-loss-submission-form?id=38626&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Signature Bank made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Signature Bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having in the days immediately prior to its takeover, or otherwise took action that left it susceptible to a takeover by the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS"); (2) as a result, it became a target for regulatory action by the DFS, and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Signature you have until May 15, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Signature securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SBNY lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/signature-bank-loss-submission-form?id=38626&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

