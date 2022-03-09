PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 9, 2022 to March 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company's ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Horizon you have until June 20, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the HBNC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/horizon-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=38640&from=4.

