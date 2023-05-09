Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) and Salem Music Network based in Nashville, Tn. are excited to announce that the Today’s Christian Music/94FM The Fish afternoon team of Doug Griffin and Jayme Summers has won the 2023 Radio’s Got Talent competition sponsored by All Access, Benztown, Dollinger Strategic Communication, McVay Media and Nuvoodoo Media Services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005587/en/

Doug and Jayme (Photo: Business Wire)

The award was announced on April 27, 2023, at the All Access Audio Summit. Winners were chosen from ten format categories by panels of at least 100 respondents. Heart and Humor with Doug and Jayme was chosen for the Contemporary Christian format. Heart and Humor airs 3:00pm-7:00pm central on the Today’s Christian Music Network and on 94FM The Fish in Nashville.

After the award was announced Jayme Summers stated, “To be recognized by All Access is so wild to me, as All Access has been part of my entire radio career. Thank you to All Access and the listeners who participated, for taking the time to recognize the work that goes into our show. We are encouraged and humbled.”

Doug Griffin also added, “I’m blown away by this recognition, and truly honored. I love working with Jayme and walking daily with our listeners. God is so good!”

For more information on adding Heart and Humor with Doug and Jayme to your station, contact Greg Roberson, Affiliate Relations at 615-312-4229. Salem Music Network’s FTP talent includes: The Kevin and Taylor Show, Keep the Faith with Penny, The Scott and Sam Show, Hannah Jensen, and Pastor Lenny’s Praise Party.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005587/en/